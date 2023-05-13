POOR KITTY! Cat Is Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Truck Frame

Breitbart
May 13, 2023
POOR KITTY! A cat was rescued after the feline got her head stuck in a truck's frame, as shown in a video released by the San Diego Humane Society recently. The cat was found after the truck driver heard meowing while stopped temporarily at a stop sign. The cat was sedated and successfully removed, then taken to receive medical treatment and is "safe and sound," according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hApTWejkvTs/
