POOR KITTY! Cat Is Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Truck Frame

Breitbart





May 13, 2023





POOR KITTY! A cat was rescued after the feline got her head stuck in a truck's frame, as shown in a video released by the San Diego Humane Society recently. The cat was found after the truck driver heard meowing while stopped temporarily at a stop sign. The cat was sedated and successfully removed, then taken to receive medical treatment and is "safe and sound," according to the San Diego Humane Society.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hApTWejkvTs/