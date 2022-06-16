WATCH Biden reveals his TRUE belief on our FAILING economy

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Glenn Beck.Jun 15, 2022 Joe Biden and his administration are ‘changing lives,’ he told the world on Tuesday. ‘I don't want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending,’ the president said in a speech to America’s largest federation of unions, AFL-CIO. ‘We're changing people's lives!’ Glenn says this comment may have been an HONEST moment from Joe in which he shared his TRUE belief on our current, failing economy: that the pain felt by Americans now IS worth the clean energy future Biden and his powerful colleagues dream of…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiQRTNBzG8U