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PROF SUCHARIT BHAKDI: RECLAIMING OUR RIGHTS TO SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND FREEDOM
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160 views • March 19, 2022
Prof Sucharit Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of virology, immunology, bacteriology, and parasitology. He has received 11 scientific awards as well as the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. From 1990 to 2012, Prof Bhakdi was Editor-in-Chief of the journal Medical Microbiology and Immunology.
This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on March 14, 2022. The full General Assembly Meeting is available in our Newsroom.
This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on March 14, 2022. The full General Assembly Meeting is available in our Newsroom.
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