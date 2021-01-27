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Gohmert goes off: Biden will help China anywhere he can
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80 views • January 27, 2021
Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas comments on recent executive orders signed by President Joe Biden regarding China's access to different United States assets. - via National Report with Emma Rechenberg, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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