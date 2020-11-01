© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Kevin P. Corbett PhD, The truth about Covid PCR tests & Much More
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • November 01, 2020
Dr Kevin P. Corbett PhD, is an Independent Research Consultant & Health Scientist. Here he shares the truth about Covid PCR tests and all the other bunkum that we've been fed by the government's advisers, coupled to an obvious attempt by the government - without parliamentary scrutiny - and the mainstream media to scare the population into what can be called 'Covid Mania'. It's evident that the Covid mania is a tool for tyrannical control of the public. The majority of the public have acquiesced to this madness and have taken a step, in blind panic and fear of death, to be totally compliant.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.