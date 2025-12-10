BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“Only A Matter of Time” - BIBLICAL Earthquakes Expected At Key US Faults
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
1 day ago

Biblical astronomy and secular science both confirm that we are overdue for mega quakes at both the Cascadia Subduction Zone and the New Madrid Seismic Zone. This video lays out hidden prophecies, historical patterns, and astronomical insights that all relate to the United States in a remarkable way. Get ready to be challenged, equipped, and motivated to draw close to God like never before.


📓 BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS II:

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


📕 BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS I:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

sciencehistory20172024astronomycascadia subduction zonefaulteclipses2023new madrid seismic zonemega earthquakesolar eclipse prophecybiblical end times prophecy
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

