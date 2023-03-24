Steve Quayle - The Hagmann Report March 23, 2023

UNCENSORED

--------------

Please pray the 3 Rosaries each day that extends the Circle of Protection to you and your loved ones and which can help save your Nation.

-------------

New Video Has Many Questioning If China Is Using Our Open-Border to Build a Secret Underground Army inside the US

https://www.tldm.org/news57/new-video-has-many-questioning-if-china-is-using-our-open-border-to-build-a-secret-underground-army-inside-the-us.htm/

---------------

GATHERING IN THOUSANDS

Veronica-And now it's growing dark, and there's another side of the map showing. I recognize-it's an Oriental country. The people look like Chinese. They also are gathering in thousands. And I see, though the people look very poor and most are walking without shoes, I see now to the left of them large-thousands and thousands of people dressed in uniforms. They're a green-brown uniform. I can see the colors. And they have a red star on them. I see on their arm bands a red star. And they have caps, hats that are like a hunting hat with a peak, but there's a red star on the hat.

Now I can hear the noise of like, gunfire. It's like great cannons, or-oh, the noise sounds so horrible, because I can hear the voices of people screaming. Oh!

Now it's growing dark, but there is a light coming through the sky. Oh, I-it's Michael. Oh, I see Michael. Now Michael is dressed in his short type of skirt, but he's holding the golden balance in his hand, in his right hand; and in his left hand he has a long spear. His hair is very brilliant. It's so bright I can't look into Michael's face. It's very bright. Now Michael is holding up his spear.

St. Michael-"Listen well and repeat my words.

"Woe, woe to man of earth. He calls down upon himself a just punishment for the abominations he commits in his heart and the abominations in the sacred temples of God. Wars, famine, flood, cataclysm, and the Ball of Redemption. Know that in this order man shall be cleansed." - St. Michael, May 30, 1974

--------------

Chastisement to take place... BOOK OF TRUTH

December 1, 2011





My daughter, a Great Chastisement will befall the world in order to protect the innocent.

A great evil atrocity, which could create a terrible World War, is being orchestrated.

The Hand of My Father will fall and punish those souls ensnared by Satan. They will not be allowed bring their wicked plan to fruition.

Few of you, children, in the world know what is really happening.

So careful are these groups that what you see enfolding before you when nation attacks nation is not quite as it seems.

There is a deliberate attempt being made to create a war to kill millions.

My Father cannot stand back. He must intervene.

Pray, pray and pray, children, for the salvation of souls.

Your beloved Saviour

Jesus Christ

https://farrinto.blogspot.com/2023/03/terrible-war-being-orchestrated-book-of.html/

























