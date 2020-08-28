Katrina, Mon Amour ~ A Weaponized Love Affair (15th ANNIVERSARY EXPOSÉ)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As a new unprecedented double hurricane system enters the Gulf of Mexico for the first time in recorded history, a little history lesson about the REAL cause of 2005's Hurricane Katrina... Weaponized Doppler Radar! You heard it hear firs and the gatekeepers tried to make you miss it!
WeatherTruth.org
Facebook.com/nolabutterfly
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Desperation-Fesliyan Studios
Artist
David Fesliyan
Album
Single
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party; Muserk Rights Management, União Brasileira de Compositores, LatinAutor, UMPI, and 8 Music Rights Societies