New Hope Episode 7

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Listen our top medical experts Dr. Thomas E. Levy, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Jana Schmidt, Dr. Daniel Nuzum, and Robert Scott Bell explain the ROOT CAUSES of chronic disease – and the natural HEALING protocols they’re using to REVERSE disease and boost immunity in their own patients.Our doctors reveal healing information you won’t hear from your family doctor…
During my recent interview with renowned cardiologist and internist, Dr. Thomas E. Levy.
What he said about poor dental health being the ROOT CAUSE of heart disease REALLY opened my eyes…