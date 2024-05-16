"The political atmosphere and tension in society are growing not only in Slovakia" - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini

"The political atmosphere and tension in society are growing not only in Slovakia. We also saw an attack on a political activist who was campaigning for the European elections in Germany a few days ago. So I think this is not only a question or problem for Slovakia. I think politicians in Europe should think about how to avoid such situations not only in our country but also in countries around the world." - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

Fico Not Out of Danger: Shooter Motivated by Cessation of Aid to Ukraine, Among Other Reasons

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, after the security council meeting, stated that they had a tough night. "The government and the security council met with the participation of the President and the president-elect, Peter Pellegrini. The assassination attempt on Fico thwarted many efforts to ensure that democratic development is free and tolerant," said Kaliňák.

He also provided an update on Fico's condition. "I cannot yet say that we are winning. The extent of the injuries is such that the body's response will still be very challenging," he said, adding that Fico had been hit four times. "The doctors managed to stabilize his condition, but he is not out of danger," stated the Defense Minister.

The motives were said to be the cessation of aid to Ukraine, the abolition of RTVS, the dismissal of the Judicial Council chairman, and the abolition of the Special Prosecutor's Office. "Those were all the reasons the suspect mentioned," informed Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok.



