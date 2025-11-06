THROWBACK: Globalist plan to introduce surveillance over our finances unveiled at WEF, 2022.

"I think we are on the brink of a dramatic change where we are about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting and introduce a new one. The new accounting is what we call blockchain," WEF economist Pippa Malmgren declared at a World Government Summit.

🙀 This will allow the elite to monitor every financial transaction in the economy, she explained, openly adding it will disrupt balance between states and citizens.

Adding, another Throwback, not uploading the video, but here's the text from, the 'Anal Schwab':

THROWBACK: WEF founder reveals huge network to build new world order

"We have business, of course; we have continuous partnerships with many governments, NGOs, trade unions, media, and, very importantly, experts, scientists, and academia. We have religious leaders and social entrepreneurs," Klaus Schwab explains when asked what stakeholders they have.

😳 Turns out it’s not all covert, as he openly stated there is a huge set of elements in the global transformation plan.

Adding:

WEF, Bill Gates cooked up digital ID agenda predating pandemic

The WEF globalists were gaming out pandemic scenarios and cooking up digital ID schemes—tying them to vaccines—long before anyone even sneezed about a “health crisis.”

👉 Spearheaded by the Rockefeller Foundation, ID2020 Alliance, a global nonprofit, rolled out their first plans for public-private partnerships by 2016. Forming an alliance with Microsoft and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Accenture, and other players, they aimed to equip the world's population with portable IDs by 2030.

😳 Bill Gates has his fingerprints all over these plans…