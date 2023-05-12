Sunspot Baby

Bob Seger: vocals
Barry Beckett: keyboards
Pete Carr: lead guitar
Roger Hawkins: drums, percussion
David Hood: bass
Jimmy Johnson: rhythm guitar
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band | Night Moves (1976; 2011 remaster)
