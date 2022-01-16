Part 1 Are You a Reptilian? Or a beast? Ezekiel 1, 4 Faces of 4 Angels, Pale Man, Bull, Lion, Eagle

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Kingdom of God is Within
Sapphire is Blue. Blue Blood, Life is in the Blood.
Ezekiel 1 4 beasts show or are an example of the glory of God. Ezekiel 1: 29..appearance of the similitude of the glory of the Lord....
The kingdom of God, Jesus replied, is not something people will be able to see and point to. Then came these striking words: “Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” (Luke 17:21)
Repentance means you must become like a child. Remember everything said or you heard for your entire life. Take it to God. Ask God for wisdom to make things right, just and fair for you and those around you. God gives the wisdom of the Holy Spirit. And he heals, fills you with his light and truth, his word, makes things right again. Full of Life, love sound mindedness. Everyone loving one another. Loving worshipping God together.
Spend time alone with God. You will find The Kingdom of God is within you. I have seen these faces of Ezekiel 1. I've known about them my entire life. They are functions, personalities, traits. The hats men wear when not in rebellion to God. Right now most people are in complete rebellion to God so you will not recognize this in yourself.
Clips from Deborah Williams SHOCKING DREAM: Vaporizing Chemical / Biological Weapon To Be Used On A Crowd In An American City!Midnight Cry with Deborah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcMU898VE_M