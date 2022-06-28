BOOOM!!! MI KARI LAKE MOPPED THE FLOOR WITH THAT FAKE NEWS PISOSHITO!!! 🙌

“I Am Really Disappointed in FOX, I Thought You Were Better Than CNN!” – BOOM! Kari Lake INCINERATES Bret Baier and FOX News for Pushing FAKE STORY on AZ Drag QueenLast week The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported that Arizona gubernatorial candidate announced a defamation lawsuit against a radical leftist drag queen and long-time Katie Hobbs activist who is smearing her and her family.

ke recently tweeted,

They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens. They took down our Flag and replaced it with a rainbow. They seek to disarm Americans and militarize our Enemies. Let’s bring back the basics: God, Guns & Glory.

The next day, the left-wing Arizona Republic published a story surrounding this tweet pushing a lie accusing Kari of allowing her underage children to attend a drag show. This is all part of an effort to promote drag shows for children at government-funded schools.

The “Arizona Repugnant” reported,

Rick Stevens is one of the Valley’s best known drag artists, performing for the last 25 years as Barbra Seville at theaters, bars and parties around town — and, he says, at parties held at Kari Lake’s home.

One of those parties, he says, was attended by Lake’s then-elementary school-aged daughter.

The Lake campaign says Lake’s daughter has never attended a drag show.

“Richard’s accusations were full of lies,” she said, in a statement emailed to me. “The event in question was a party at someone else’s house, and the performer was there as a Marilyn Monroe impersonator. It wasn’t a drag show, and the issue we’re talking about isn’t adults attending drag shows, either. The issue is activists sexualizing young children, and that’s got to stop.”









A deranged anti-Lake Arizona drag queen claimed that Kari brought her young daughter to a drag show many years ago.





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