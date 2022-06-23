Situation Update, June 23, 2022 - Demolition of supply chains is pre-civil war SABOTAGE to shape the battlefield for domestic WARFARE

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The United States of America is about to be plunged into a civil war. It will be ignited by the imminent Roe vs. Wade nullification decision by the US Supreme Court, which also just rendered a landmark decision affirming the universal right to carry a personal firearm for self-defense (striking down the New York law that radically restricted the right to bear arms).
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-23-demolition-of-supply-chains-is-pre-civil-war-sabotage-to-shape-the-battlefield-for-domestic-warfare-against-we-the-people.html
0:00 intro
0:32 good and bad news
8:54 financial news
17:54 civil war
38:42 transgender police cruiser
45:27 pre-civil war sabotage
50:53 conclusion
59:19 outro
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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