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4yrs ago VAERS AUTOIMMUNITY Post-Vaccine Guillain-Barre Syndrome Many Reports TimTruth
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Guillain-Barre-Syndrome-VAERS:7
https://rumble.com/vx6ubn-autoimmunity-post-vaccine-guillain-barre-syndrome-many-reported-cases-in-va.html
AUTOIMMUNITY: Post-Vaccine Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Many Reported Cases In VAERS