My Take on the Sound of Freedom Production - Are we being Gaslit once again??? You be the judge.

What’s my take on the Sound of Freedom movie? Polly St. George web site for more or to support: https://amazingpolly.net/ (thank you!) In this off-the-cuff audio I summarize just some red flags based on my prior research. (LINKS BELOW)
Also see this video: https://rumble.com/v2z51zg-the-connection-between-ncmec-polaris-clinton-foundation-sound-of-freedom-an.html. MORE
Branson/Zelensky Orphan ‘Rescue’ “Celebrity Frontmen for Global Trafficking” https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtNPljnCjYby/
Harley Pasternak / Kanye VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ9A7ahzan6a/
Clintons Haiti Trafficking Laura Silsby: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXiSQTKeyBQ/
Way Fair Questions – Showing MANY proven elite pedophile rings https://www.bitchute.com/video/DonX1XtHlaA/
SMOLLETT Chicago Child Trafficking: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSpqX9kS-Rk/
NXIVM and the Clintons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q48-ZHhAX-g/
PIZZAGATE and the Podestas, Media Matter and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kpayw4PPvU/
Swamp Creatures of the Pacific: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mVOqGqmDJEM/
Child Predation Services of Arizona: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sCBg6TLjnI/
