Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My Take on the Sound of Freedom Production - Are we being Gaslit once again??? You be the judge.
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
73 Subscribers
133 views
Published a day ago

What’s my take on the Sound of Freedom movie? Polly St. George web site for more or to support: https://amazingpolly.net/ (thank you!) In this off-the-cuff audio I summarize just some red flags based on my prior research. (LINKS BELOW)
Also see this video: https://rumble.com/v2z51zg-the-connection-between-ncmec-polaris-clinton-foundation-sound-of-freedom-an.html.   MORE

Branson/Zelensky Orphan ‘Rescue’ “Celebrity Frontmen for Global Trafficking” https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtNPljnCjYby/ 

Harley Pasternak / Kanye VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ9A7ahzan6a/ 

Clintons Haiti Trafficking Laura Silsby: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXiSQTKeyBQ/ 

Way Fair Questions – Showing MANY proven elite pedophile rings https://www.bitchute.com/video/DonX1XtHlaA/ 

SMOLLETT Chicago Child Trafficking: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSpqX9kS-Rk/ 

NXIVM and the Clintons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q48-ZHhAX-g/ 

PIZZAGATE and the Podestas, Media Matter and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kpayw4PPvU/ 

Swamp Creatures of the Pacific: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mVOqGqmDJEM/ 

Child Predation Services of Arizona: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sCBg6TLjnI/ 

Keywords
human traffickingglobalistssatanicilluminatihaitimccainclintonsepsteingaslightingmormonsngoamazingpollypolly st georgesound of freedomcaviezelgaslitpasternakelite crime syndicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket