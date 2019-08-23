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Day in Brownsville
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26 views • August 23, 2019
Brownsville gangs square off under watch of neutered NYPD. Cops cannot make arrests without the support of the city and community. What cop in his right mind would risk being fired or sent to prison or killed for this city???? Democrats in NYC have rendered their police force neutral. Fix this or stick up on body bags.
Just another day in Brownsville......
Just another day in Brownsville......
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