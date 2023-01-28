https://gettr.com/post/p26ic7o0769

01/25/2023 Jimmy Levv: Miles Guo is funny, talented and full of energy. He really put his emotions in his songs and you can tell he went through the situation that he is singing. You, the freedom fighters, are just so amazing that I will always stand with NFSC and the Chinese people that are standing up.





01/25/2023 Jimmy Levv: 郭文贵先生风趣、才华横溢并且精力充沛。他完全把他的情感融入到他的歌曲里，因此我们可以从歌曲里感受到他的经历。你们这些自由斗士太棒了，我会永远与新中国联邦以及站起来的中国人民站在一起。



