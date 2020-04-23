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Ο Δεμερτζής Γιάννης, μιλάει για τον Κορωναϊό και την καταιγίδα (the storm).
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259 views • April 23, 2020
Ο Γιάννης Δεμερτζής μιλάει και την επιχείρηση καταιγίδα, τον κορωναϊό και όλο το φιάσκο που έχει στηθεί πίσω από αυτό.
Επίσης για τα Ελληνικά Χόαξες, τα οποία δυσφήμισαν τα άρθρα που υπάρχουν στην Σφαγή (sfagi.gr).
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στο κανάλι του Youtube εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Επίσης για τα Ελληνικά Χόαξες, τα οποία δυσφήμισαν τα άρθρα που υπάρχουν στην Σφαγή (sfagi.gr).
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στο κανάλι του Youtube εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
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