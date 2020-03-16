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Mar 16-19 2020 Protests in Md, TX and OH against CoVid19 stay-at-home orders
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42 views • April 20, 2020
Protests in Maryland, Texas and Ohio against coronavirus stay-at-home orders
demanding to go back to work, while there is still the ability to do so.
Soon there will be nothing owned by People only banks, corporations and Gov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TqnRJmkG6g
Protests in Maryland, Texas and Ohio against coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Apr 19, 2020 Guardian News
Demonstrations have taken place across the US against orders put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
demanding to go back to work, while there is still the ability to do so.
Soon there will be nothing owned by People only banks, corporations and Gov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TqnRJmkG6g
Protests in Maryland, Texas and Ohio against coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Apr 19, 2020 Guardian News
Demonstrations have taken place across the US against orders put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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