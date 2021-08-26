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Eric Clapton - Severe effects from Covid 19 Vaccination-Oracle Films
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159 views • August 26, 2021
Eric Clapton relates his experience leading up to and after being injected with the Astogenica vaccine . He suffered severe side effects and adverse reactions to the covid 19 vaccination including pain and paralysis in his hands. The effects are ongoing and he was not told about possible side effects of the vaccinations.
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