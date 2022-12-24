The Corruption Runs Deep, All Three Branches - Timothy Shea With Jason Bermas

"I've read the Constitution. I've studied the Constitution. I taught the Constitution a little bit. I missed the clause that has the emergency exception, where it says you but none of this counts. If there's an emergency, I missed that amendment." - Timothy Shea





Watch the full video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/elections-in-a-post-legal-world-with-timothy-shea/ref/17





Watch the UNCENSORED second hour live on RVM Premium Mon-Thur at 9AM EST: https://redvoicemedia.com/uncensored





Not RVM Premium yet? Try it for $1: https://redvoicemedia.com/jason





Listen Live and Call In at: https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/





Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Watch My Documentaries: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs





Subscribe on Rokfin https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas





Subscribe on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952





Subscribe on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior





Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/JasonBermas





PayPal: [email protected]





#BermasBrigade