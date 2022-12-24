Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Corruption Runs Deep, All Three Branches - Timothy Shea With Jason Bermas
50 views
channel image
Red Voice Media
Published a day ago |

"I've read the Constitution. I've studied the Constitution. I taught the Constitution a little bit. I missed the clause that has the emergency exception, where it says you but none of this counts. If there's an emergency, I missed that amendment." - Timothy Shea


Watch the full video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/elections-in-a-post-legal-world-with-timothy-shea/ref/17


Watch the UNCENSORED second hour live on RVM Premium Mon-Thur at 9AM EST: https://redvoicemedia.com/uncensored


Not RVM Premium yet? Try it for $1: https://redvoicemedia.com/jason


Listen Live and Call In at: https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/


Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas


Watch My Documentaries: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs


Subscribe on Rokfin https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas


Subscribe on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952


Subscribe on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior


Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/JasonBermas


PayPal: [email protected]


#BermasBrigade

Keywords
opinionelectionselection interferencegerrymanderingelection fraudred wavecovid19jason bermasreality rantstimothy shea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket