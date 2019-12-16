DOWN BLOOD AVENUE

c. 1987, 2013 – Mike Caraway



1)In the mass assassination known as World War Two,

blind murder and broken hearts were the rule,

Part of Lucifer’s final solution to the human race,

So many who thought they could pass it by, accommodate their livin to the big lie,

Got bombed or gassed, taken away or shot in the face,

Still the innocent are trampled and slammed by the rage

of the stooges of the rulers of this age,

Get rid of one tyrant, another steps up to take his place,

You can be tracked and attacked, no matter where you go,

with strangers tryna lay you to waste,

So you know it ain’t you, it’s really your Creator who they hate,

But they’re crushed when we love one another, Down Blood Avenue.



2)Now we’re walking thru the middle of World War Three

against all natural humans, including you and me,

Using aerosols, diseases, and manipulative frequencies,

The corruption club runs their agenda

with schemes of deceit and propaganda,

Like global warming, evolution, and worship of the authorities,

It’s a spiritual battle, and it’s life or death,

you may feel like you’re losin your last breath,

But you can choose to be a slave, or you can choose to stay free,

You’ll be slapped with labels and given the boot

by those who oppose the truth,

But the life we share is hidden where they ain’t able to see,

‘Cause He gave Himself, not some genetic upgrade, Down Blood Avenue.



3)So the mirage box hisses, “This is real”, follow the fox of whatever you feel,

Now let yourself go, it ain’t that bad to be fooled,

And the drug doctor promises instant fun, as you run after happiness under the gun,

‘Cause there ain’t enough time to be anything but a tool,

And you’re always livin up to someone’s dream, but who that is you never know,

The strings are pulled from way above your view,

But the lead, dead air raises your neck-hair, you know something here ain’t right,

The peace of the dying soul is rollin over you,

But you’ve heard the sound ring louder of our rescue, Down Blood Avenue.



4)Here’s to the boys who keep up the noise of flesh hittin pay-dirt without any choice,

To you who mock the sincere and the true,

You live carelessly off your victims’ pain, your two-bit gods have locked up your brain,

Don’t think you won’t drink from the cup that’s prepared for you,

Your empty philosophy denies what’s real, you’re stuck up in your brave new age,

You never even knew the need you feel,

You’re entranced by the trick and the power deal, but the flowers rattle your cage,

Your days are numbered, that you can’t conceal,

You’re stumble-bummin your own road to retribution, Down Blood Avenue.