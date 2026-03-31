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Absolute bombshell. Former Pentagon Advisor Theodore Postol confirms the American public is completely fed up with Israel. He reveals citizens absolutely refuse to be dragged into a catastrophic war for the Zionist regime. The endless gravy train is finally collapsing.
Source @Glenn Diesen
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