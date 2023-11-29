Create New Account
They Will Burn It All Down Before They Ever Let Trump Back Into The White House
glock 1911
We know that the leftist/globalist parasitic scum will burn it all down long before they ever let Trump/MAGA ever regain political power in the US.  As time pushes us closer to 2024, be prepared for the worst.  Being frugal has made us better homesteaders and being better homesteaders has made us better and more efficient preppers.  Victor Davis Hanson video about Patton:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJsC-buIkSE 

Keywords
weaponspreppingsalvationhomesteadingsurvivalend timestrainingfitnessstay strapped

