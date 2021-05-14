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May 14, 2021- Patriot Streetfighter, Scott McKay with Canadian Patriot Christopher James
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869 views • May 18, 2021
Christopher James, Canadian Patriot taking on the legal system in Canada and winning!!!
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Video is mirror of Patriot Streetfighter 11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOGH7CC3dxU&;t=21s
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Video is mirror of Patriot Streetfighter 11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOGH7CC3dxU&;t=21s
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