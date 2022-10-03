THE AMBER MAY & TANIA JOY SHOW EP. 3 – NAT’L SEX STANDARDS, VISIONS FROM THE LORD, MEETING THE TRUMPS

Welcome to the NEW “Amber May and Tania Joy Show”, Episode 3.
We dive into the National Sex standards being pushed on our kids, the visions the Lord gave us both that prepared us for where we are now, and meeting the Trumps.
Join us monthly as we discuss hot topics impacting our lives, culture, and world, from two female perspectives! You won’t want to miss one episode!
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!! Amber May and Tania Joy are on –
💬Telegram, 🐦Twitter, 🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson @ambermay
🏘Facebook, and 📸Instagram
Contact Tania at: [email protected] or www.beautyforashes.tv
Contact Amber at:
https://theambermayshow.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.