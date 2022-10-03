Create New Account
THE AMBER MAY & TANIA JOY SHOW EP. 3 – NAT’L SEX STANDARDS, VISIONS FROM THE LORD, MEETING THE TRUMPS
The Amber May Show
Published 2 months ago |

Welcome to the NEW “Amber May and Tania Joy Show”, Episode 3.


We dive into the National Sex standards being pushed on our kids, the visions the Lord gave us both that prepared us for where we are now, and meeting the Trumps.


Join us monthly as we discuss hot topics impacting our lives, culture, and world, from two female perspectives! You won’t want to miss one episode!


Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!! Amber May and Tania Joy are on –


💬Telegram, 🐦Twitter, 🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson @ambermay


🏘Facebook, and 📸Instagram


Contact Tania at: [email protected] or www.beautyforashes.tv


Contact Amber at:


https://theambermayshow.com

Keywords
eric trumpsexualization of childrenmike lindellamber maytania joy

