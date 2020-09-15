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Tips for Living By Faith as a Teen
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1 view • September 15, 2020
Many young viewers wish to know how to serve Jesus as a teen. How can you be part of a youth Jesus movement without overlooking the need to be submitted to your parents? This video lists several practical steps in following Jesus that radical Christian youth can be inspired to do. To follow Jesus as a teen, may take some extra creativity. Teens serving Jesus as part of a radical Christian movement are the ones who produced this video. We believe that the teachings of Jesus youth need to hear are not being preached elsewhere. Please consider becoming a part of this movement by contacting us today!
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