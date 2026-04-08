Is Lebanon included in the ceasefire?

Former Lebanese MP Amal Abou Zeid breaks down the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East as conflicting messages emerge about a potential ceasefire.

While Donald Trump signals agreement with Iran, Benjamin Netanyahu makes it clear that Israeli operations in Lebanon continue.

Adding:

WSJ :- Iran has told Pakistan that it will close the Strait of Hormuz and will not negotiate with the U.S until Israel stops its attacks on Lebanon.

It appears that Iran has issued an ultimatum to the United States, stating that it will resume attacks on Israel if violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon continue.

Hormuz is still closed in de facto terms; it was only open for 10 minutes today, allowing two ships to pass, and is now closed again. Iran attacked a Gulf state today in retaliation for their attack on Iran. The situation remains highly unstable, and the ceasefire appears very fragile. If the US does not stop Israel's attacks in Lebanon, the situation may return to the pre-ceasefire phase within the next few hours.

⚡️ — Air defense activity has been reported in Tehran. Earlier, similar activity was detected in Isfahan. - 7:06 PM local

⚡️ — Multiple explosions were reported in Tehran - 7:08 PM local

❗️ — Two explosions heard near Payam Airport in Karaj.

❗️ — Reuters : The transfer of thousands of Marines continues.

⚡️ — Jet activity over Iranian borders reported.

More: ❗️— Iran released a 10-point proposal for negotiations, but U.S. officials say it does not match what President Trump was referring to as a “workable” framework for talks, according to NYT.

(A pretext for breaking the ceasefire? Pressure from Israel? Hmm)