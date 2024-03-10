Trump Uses AI Image And Video Generation in His New Campaign Ad!

President Trump Just Broke the Internet With This New Ad! Is Trump the first major political campaign to extensively use AI-generated images and video in a presidential campaign?

____________________________________





All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).