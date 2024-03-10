Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Uses AI Image And Video Generation in His New Campaign Ad!
channel image
AmazingAI
4 Subscribers
168 views
Published 14 hours ago

President Trump Just Broke the Internet With This New Ad! Is Trump the first major political campaign to extensively use AI-generated images and video in a presidential campaign?

____________________________________


All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencedonald trump2024 campaignpplitical advertising

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket