BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'U.S. Troops Supervised...': Ukrainian Soldier 'Exposes' NATO On Cam, 'Backs' Putin's Charge
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9976 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
273 views • 2 months ago

Ukrainian soldier Yevgeny Los made a bombshell revelation in front of the Russian army, claiming that the training of Ukrainian troops is being supervised by U.S. soldiers. Los also discussed his session at a NATO base before being deployed to the frontline, shedding light on the support provided by Western forces. His statements come amid reports of a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are being considered as possible venues for the summit. Trump has promised to work toward ending the Ukraine war and hopes for 'fruitful' talks with Putin.

Mirrored - Times Of India


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trainingnatous soldiersafu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy