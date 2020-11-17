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FEMA Concentration Camps, Operation Endgame, REX 84, Pole Shift, and More: 11.17.2020
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FEMA Concentration Camps – Operation ENDGAME – Human Cattle Cars – REX 84 – Presidential Directive
Submitted by Karen
By Medeea Greere November 16, 2020
https://amg-news.com/fema-concentration-camps-operation-endgame/
--
Recommendations for Your Video and Hardcopy Reports: Re: Pole Shift
Written by Gordon and Terral
November 17, 2020
Hi Gordon:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM Gordon wrote:
Hey Terral --- warmest greetings from New Zealand.
Read in 2020 Newsletter #47
---
Links used in Special Report Video (11.17.2020):
Fault near Portland could unleash a major earthquake
https://www.livescience.com/earthquake-fault-near-portland.html
--
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
--
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
OBEY: Mailchimp joins long list of tech companies CENSORING and De-platforming DISSENT:
https://newsthud.com/obey-mailchimp-joins-long-list-of-tech-companies-censoring-and-deplatforming-dissent/
--
What!?! Governors Get Locked Down! Gavin Newsom Loses Executive Authority...But He's Not The Only 1!
https://youtu.be/njNgxESI8IM
--
November 21-25, 2020 - Firstfruits Rapture: https://youtu.be/n73YUJ6JLuM
--
Coronavirus update: U.S. averaging 150,000 COVID-19 cases a day as expert warns of pending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. ET
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/coronavirus-update-us-averaging-150000-covid-19-cases-a-day-as-expert-warns-of-pending-humanitarian-catastrophe-2020-11-16
--
Mountain Home, Ark. hospital reports 55 staff infected with COVID-19; ICU near capacity
https://www.ky3.com/2020/11/15/mountain-home-ark-hospital-reports-55-staff-infected-with-covid-19-icu-near-capacity/
--
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
https://apnews.com/article/amazon-opens-online-pharmacy-ebebe13bef54220ec3b0c7ffdcda2a68
--
Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?
https://apnews.com/article/who-will-get-covid-19-vaccine-first-2f9f8a32b5d9991790f4956497a50124
--
Update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Vaccine
--
WHAT THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST LIBERALS HAVE IN STORE FOR CONSERVATIVES: A MASTER COURSE IN GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED GENOCIDE
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/what-the-progressive-socialist-liberals-have-in-store-for-conservatives-a-master-course-in-government-sponsored-genocide/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
FEMA Concentration Camps – Operation ENDGAME – Human Cattle Cars – REX 84 – Presidential Directive
Submitted by Karen
By Medeea Greere November 16, 2020
https://amg-news.com/fema-concentration-camps-operation-endgame/
--
Recommendations for Your Video and Hardcopy Reports: Re: Pole Shift
Written by Gordon and Terral
November 17, 2020
Hi Gordon:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM Gordon wrote:
Hey Terral --- warmest greetings from New Zealand.
Read in 2020 Newsletter #47
---
Links used in Special Report Video (11.17.2020):
Fault near Portland could unleash a major earthquake
https://www.livescience.com/earthquake-fault-near-portland.html
--
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
--
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
OBEY: Mailchimp joins long list of tech companies CENSORING and De-platforming DISSENT:
https://newsthud.com/obey-mailchimp-joins-long-list-of-tech-companies-censoring-and-deplatforming-dissent/
--
What!?! Governors Get Locked Down! Gavin Newsom Loses Executive Authority...But He's Not The Only 1!
https://youtu.be/njNgxESI8IM
--
November 21-25, 2020 - Firstfruits Rapture: https://youtu.be/n73YUJ6JLuM
--
Coronavirus update: U.S. averaging 150,000 COVID-19 cases a day as expert warns of pending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. ET
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/coronavirus-update-us-averaging-150000-covid-19-cases-a-day-as-expert-warns-of-pending-humanitarian-catastrophe-2020-11-16
--
Mountain Home, Ark. hospital reports 55 staff infected with COVID-19; ICU near capacity
https://www.ky3.com/2020/11/15/mountain-home-ark-hospital-reports-55-staff-infected-with-covid-19-icu-near-capacity/
--
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
https://apnews.com/article/amazon-opens-online-pharmacy-ebebe13bef54220ec3b0c7ffdcda2a68
--
Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?
https://apnews.com/article/who-will-get-covid-19-vaccine-first-2f9f8a32b5d9991790f4956497a50124
--
Update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Vaccine
--
WHAT THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST LIBERALS HAVE IN STORE FOR CONSERVATIVES: A MASTER COURSE IN GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED GENOCIDE
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/what-the-progressive-socialist-liberals-have-in-store-for-conservatives-a-master-course-in-government-sponsored-genocide/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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