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FOUND HIMSELF IN A HOSPITAL AFTER A CAR ACCIDENT DECLARED AS A COVID PATIENT WITH VENT PUSHED DOWN IN HIS THROAT AND DRUGGED
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80 views • February 10, 2022
VIDEO Magyar felirattal!
Autóbalesetet szenvedett, elájult, majd a korházban (!) úgy tért magához, hogy lélegeztető volt lenyomva a torkán, katéter volt és drogot (morfium, stb.) infúzióztak az ereibe arra hivatkozva, hogy COVID-os! Minden ruháját elvették: még az alsógatyáját is!
SZERENCSÉRE MÉG IDŐBEN FELÉBREDT AZ ÁJULÁSÁBÓL! CSODA, HOGY TÚLÉLTE!
Autóbalesetet szenvedett, elájult, majd a korházban (!) úgy tért magához, hogy lélegeztető volt lenyomva a torkán, katéter volt és drogot (morfium, stb.) infúzióztak az ereibe arra hivatkozva, hogy COVID-os! Minden ruháját elvették: még az alsógatyáját is!
SZERENCSÉRE MÉG IDŐBEN FELÉBREDT AZ ÁJULÁSÁBÓL! CSODA, HOGY TÚLÉLTE!
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