© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2,500 Brave Croatian Men Have Formed A Volunteer Battalion... Many Are Army Or Police Officers, And Are Sending A LOUD Message To The Ruling Party... NO Vaccine Passports
Follow
1
Share
Report
242 views • November 26, 2021
2,500 brave Croatian men have formed a volunteer battalion. Many of them are in the army or police force or were previously. They are sending a loud message to the ruling party. If the Croatian government continues to push vaccine passports, these men will fix that problem by any means necessary. Expect to see more of this coming into 2022.
#Croatia #VaccinePassport #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#Croatia #VaccinePassport #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.