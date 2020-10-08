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Contrasting President Trump and Biden's approach to foreign policy
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9 views • October 08, 2020
The foreign policy styles of President Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden are under scrutiny as voters raise concerns about maintaining national security. One America's Hans Hubbard has that analysis.
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