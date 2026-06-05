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Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz — Oil & Banks Brace for Shock - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down Iran’s threat to block the Strait of Hormuz, the sudden pressure on oil prices, and what this could mean for the global economy. Dr. Kirk explains why the international monetary system is built on collateral — not just currencies — and why gold, silver, banking stress, and geopolitical volatility are all connected. He also unpacks why traditional banks may be bracing for a major financial shift as real money, stablecoins, and hard assets move back to the center of the conversation.


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