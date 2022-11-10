TPC #982: Dr. Peter McCullough (DARPA ADEPT Program)

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TPC #982 is with Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history, and author of Courage To Face Covid-19.
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
McCullough book: https://www.amazon.com/Courage-Face-Covid-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical-ebook/dp/B09ZBJLWD9
McCullough website: https://www.petermcculloughmd.com
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