Your Healing Life | Dr Sebastian Liew

Back in 2017, a sporty young man was told that he would have to take potent pain medications for his autoimmune condition for life. After three months of phytotherapy, he was in complete remission. What is the secret?





We all want to be healthy in body, soul, and spirit.

You can achieve this by empowering your inner doctor.

You can achieve this by a holistic attitude towards healing.

It is better to be educated than to be medicated.

Be empowered and realize vitality, inner wealth, and quality relationships.

Today is the day you can begin seeing your life healed in a new light.





The first medical herbalist or Western herbalist in Singapore with twenty years of clinical experiences, Dr. Sebastian Liew (naturopathy) shows you the seven terrains of healing and how these right conditions:





Heals the whole person: body, mind, and soul simultaneously.

Support the healing of acute and chronic diseases.

Slow down wear and tear; slow down ageing.

My Healing Life™ is a movement to help you create a healing-centered life.

Learn how to apply the seven healing factors to your daily life to support your self-healing and inner doctor and be empowered and realize vitality, inner wealth, and quality relationships.

Be at the forefront of holistic natural health and see yourself better as you age.





Together, we build a healing-centered life. My Healing Life! We will walk with you on this journey.





