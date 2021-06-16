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Dr. Peter McCullough Says There Has Been No Pandemic Instead Two Waves of Bio-Terrorism
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223 views • June 16, 2021
There has been no pandemic but we have been under two waves of bio-terrorism. First, the virus and then the very deadly vaccine (MRNA injection). This has been planned for many years by some very evil people. The wealthy satanic Illuminati is behind this attempt to kill billions of people.
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