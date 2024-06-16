House Of Representatives Passes Bill That Will Automatically Register Men Ages Of 18-26 For Draft!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The House of Representatives passed a measure on Friday automatically registering men aged 18 to 26 for selective service. It was part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets out the U.S. government's military and national security priorities over the next fiscal year.
Further Info:Military Draft Coming? House Passes Measure To Automatically Register Men For Selective Service
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/military-draft-coming-house-passes-measure-automatically-register-men-selective-service
Mirrored - Point of View TV
