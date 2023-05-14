MEPs, Dr. Robert Malone & Byram Bridle - Press Conference After The International Covid Summit III

MIRRORED from Cristian Terhes
May 5, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anJWQ5eDfio&t=7s
Four members of the European Parliament as well as prestigious doctors gave a short highlights summary in a press conference, on May 4, 2023, of the 3rd International Covid Summit which was held in the European Parliament the previous day.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.