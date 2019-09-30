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Giuliani slams Biden's new push for networks to stop booking him
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305 views • September 30, 2019
President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani fires back on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" after the Biden campaign demanded that major TV networks stop booking him as a guest on their programs.
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