DR. BRYAN ARDIS: The Health Crisis No One Talks About: Fear, Dehydration, and Control | ReAwaken America Tulsa

In this backstage interview from the Remnant Rising ReAwaken Reunion, Dr. Bryan Ardis joins David and Stacy Whited for a powerful and surprisingly practical conversation about one of the biggest health crises no one is talking about: fear, dehydration, and control. Dr. Ardis breaks down why laughter, gratitude, mindset, and personal agency matter more than most people realize — especially in a world constantly pushing fear, bad news, and helplessness. From COVID hospital protocols and remdesivir concerns to chronic dehydration, media fear cycles, and the importance of choosing joy, this conversation is both eye-opening and encouraging. You’ll hear Dr. Ardis explain why he believes fear is one of the greatest tools used to keep people stuck, how “drifting” can steal your purpose, and why hydration may be connected to far more health issues than most Americans realize.This is a conversation about health, faith, mindset, freedom, and taking back control of your life — one choice at a time.Watch now and share this with someone who needs hope, truth, and a reminder that they were created for joy, not fear.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowClay ClarkWEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.comText FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn moreDr. Bryan Ardis:WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.comTELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshowBOOK: https://thedrardisshow.com/beyond-c-19-lies-book/#videoMOST RECENT INTERVIEW with Dr. Ardis: https://rumble.com/v7aowz8-dr.-bryan-ardis-the-shocking-link-between-dehydration-heart-attacks-and-con.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_aHYDRATE: https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-green-apple-30-servings/Dr. Bryan Ardis is a chiropractic physician, researcher, and outspoken health advocate known for challenging mainstream medical narratives. He rose to national prominence for exposing inconsistencies in COVID-19 treatment protocols and pharmaceutical safety claims. Dr. Ardis specializes in uncovering root causes of chronic illness, hormone disruption, and environmental toxicity. His work focuses on independent research, peer-reviewed studies, and historical medical data often ignored by corporate medicine. Through media appearances and public education, he encourages individuals to reclaim personal responsibility for health and informed consent.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: