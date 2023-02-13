Create New Account
Is Nuremberg 2.0 Just Around The Corner?
The Kokoda Kid
Published a day ago

Are things coming apart for the corrupt people at Twitter and other social media giants? Things are starting to get hot for some of those who thought that they would never have to pay the price in the end for their corruptness.

Mary, from 'We The People Situation Update'

https://rumble.com/c/mary


'Villainous' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park NSW, Australia 2760

vaccinescorruptionnurembergcorrupt officialsillegal vaccinationssenate enquiriescorrupt pharma

