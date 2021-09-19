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Mystic Journey to Awakening, Ascension & Consciousness w/Nicky Sutton: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #20
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10 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we talk to the author, Nicky Sutton. Nicky has been discussing how consciousness factors into an awakening and ascension that people can have on her YouTube Channel. She has an intuitive approach to working with spirit guides to get this information out to the public. Her book, “Consciousness Rising: Guiding You Through Spiritual Awakening and Beyond” comes out this March. Nicky, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
To listen to the audio podcast interview, visit: https://bit.ly/2VmkgyN
Timestamps:
11:40 Working with your angels, past loved ones, and guides from the spirit world in our everyday life.
21:08 Nicky’s definition of awakening, ascension, and what 5th-dimensional awareness is.
28:49 Understanding that WE are the ones building the 5D Earth right now.
38:10 How consciousness factors into Nicky and Von’s 1st hand experience of reality shifts (Mandela Effects)
58:42 Answering critics who say that the spiritual community of contributors should make it all free.
1:03:44 Modalities that can help people such as Past Life Hypnosis, QHHT, Empath Meditation, remote viewing, and more of Nicky’s online courses.
For information on Nicky Sutton's offerings, visit: http://nickysutton.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
To listen to the audio podcast interview, visit: https://bit.ly/2VmkgyN
Timestamps:
11:40 Working with your angels, past loved ones, and guides from the spirit world in our everyday life.
21:08 Nicky’s definition of awakening, ascension, and what 5th-dimensional awareness is.
28:49 Understanding that WE are the ones building the 5D Earth right now.
38:10 How consciousness factors into Nicky and Von’s 1st hand experience of reality shifts (Mandela Effects)
58:42 Answering critics who say that the spiritual community of contributors should make it all free.
1:03:44 Modalities that can help people such as Past Life Hypnosis, QHHT, Empath Meditation, remote viewing, and more of Nicky’s online courses.
For information on Nicky Sutton's offerings, visit: http://nickysutton.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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