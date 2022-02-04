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VICTORY Canadian Truckers helped bring down Conservative leader Erin O'Toole
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325 views • February 04, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
LifeSite's editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen and reporter Kennedy Hall discuss the breaking news that Erin O'Toole has been ousted as leader of the Conservative Party. The pressure brought on O'Toole by the Freedom Convoy has shown that victories in the fight against COVID tyranny are not only possible but happening right before our very eyes.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwt7w-victory-canadian-truckers-helped-bring-down-conservative-leader-erin-otoole.html
LifeSite's editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen and reporter Kennedy Hall discuss the breaking news that Erin O'Toole has been ousted as leader of the Conservative Party. The pressure brought on O'Toole by the Freedom Convoy has shown that victories in the fight against COVID tyranny are not only possible but happening right before our very eyes.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwt7w-victory-canadian-truckers-helped-bring-down-conservative-leader-erin-otoole.html
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