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Canadian Covid "Hotels" Owned and Run by CCP in China
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300 views • February 03, 2021
Rebel News's Andrew Chapados looks at the concerning fact that Chinese state-owned businesses are the owners of "hotels" chosen by Canada's federal government as quarantine facilities. Trudeau even tells us you will be put here, against your will and we will charge you $2000 dollars for these 3 days.
http://rebelne.ws/3rkwnue
http://rebelne.ws/3rkwnue
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