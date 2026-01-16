Himars rocket launcher: one 'Geran' seriously damaged & immobilized the vehicle, while another finished it off

"Geran" vs HIMARS📝

The catch of Russian drones is getting larger

Operators discovered a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher during a salvo. Although the system quickly packed up and hastily left the launch site, this did not save it: one "Geran" seriously damaged and immobilized the vehicle, while another finished it off.

🖍A drone modification with a camera and real-time control channel was used to strike the HIMARS. Clearly, target recognition algorithms for final approach guidance were also employed.

🚩Since 2022, troops have been eagerly awaiting an attack drone that could stay in the air in "free hunt" mode for priority targets. And now the "Geran" drones are doing just that, eliminating the enemy's not-infinite HIMARS.

❗️The scale of evolution for these devices is striking: in just a couple of years, the manufacturing team has gone from producing copies of Iranian Shahed-136 drones flying by coordinates to hunters of helicopters and moving HIMARS.

It will be curious to see in what direction design thinking will go. But we wouldn't be surprised if we soon see impressive footage of "Geran" drones successfully targeting F-16 or Patriot systems in Western UKR.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 16, 2026

▪️ In Ryazan, enemy drones crashed into 2 multi-story buildings during the night. Windows were broken, balconies collapsed, & facade fell off. In the suburbs of Voronezh, there were at least 5 explosions, & our AD was operating, just like over Kursk. 4 UKR drones were destroyed over the Tula region. In Rostov region, drones were shot down in 6 districts.

▪️ Consequences of the attacks on UKR's energy infrastructure are exacerbated by the freezing temps. Electricity in Kiev & Dnepropetrovsk may be out for 12-14 hrs, pipes are bursting, & school holidays are being extended. Zelensky complains that 400,000 people in Dnepropetrovsk are without electricity. Outdoor lighting of buildings & streets, advertising lights, & curfew hours are being relaxed to ensure access to heating points.

▪️ Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces reports on tactical successes in the Sumy & Krasnopol districts, putting pressure on the enemy in several sectors of the front. S of Varachino, the enemy attempted a counterattack, but the advance of the group was detected by reconnaissance & repelled by fire.

▪️ In Belgorod, preparations are underway to set up heating points - the consequences of the UAF's attacks on the energy sector are making themselves felt. Two men were injured in the Malinovka settlement of the Belgorod district, including the head of the Malinovskoe rural settlement administration. In the Glotovo village, a man was injured in a drone attack.

▪️ On Kharkoiv front, the sectors of the Northern Group of Forces' offensive remain the same: in the Staritsa area, near Liman, the Volchansk Hutors in the Melovoe-Khatnye area.

▪️ In Kupyansk, battles continue, it is reported about several pockets of our units' defense, a single logistical support base. According to local reports, the IPB units are putting pressure on the enemy's communication channels, & the fight against panic, which was not really there in the first place, has long turned into patronizing failures & "beautiful reports" to color the map red, including in the southern sector of the Kupyansk direction.

▪️ NW of the Krasnaya Liman, our forces are destroying the enemy's logistics via the Northern Donets-Donbass canal: the crossings of Mayki-Golubye Ozero-Krasnaya Liman have been destroyed, as well as Bogorodichnoe-Sviatogorsk. Battles are ongoing south of Yampol.

▪️ On the Kramatorsk front, the enemy reports on our advance along the forest strips & the road towards Minkovka from the direction of the Northern Donets-Donbass canal. It is likely that these actions are part of a single plan to comprehensively encircle & put pressure on the agglomeration from Konstantinovka to Slavyansk. Thus, battles are ongoing in Konstantinovka: north of Yablonovka & direction of the settlements of Stepanovka & Bereztoch.

▪️ In Gulyaypole, the AFU has been able to tie down the actions of the Eastern Group of Forces with constant counterattacks: the enemy throws individual assault groups into battle, and in a day, our forces repelled 7 enemy attacks: up to 2 platoons of live forces & 6 armored vehicles were destroyed. Nevertheless, our forces are stretching the enemy's forces & continuing to penetrate the enemy's defenses at Zalnitsny, Zhovtnevo (Elenokonstantinovka), Pryluki, and Ternovoe.

▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, it was reported that about 87,000 people were without electricity due to an AFU attack. Battles are ongoing for Primorskoe & area of Lukyanovskoe-Pavlovka-Novo boykovskoe.

▪️ In Kherson region, it was reported that a civilian was killed in Novaya Mayachka by a drone strike on a truck. 3 people were injured: in Kakhovka, Veliki Kopany & Behterekh.

