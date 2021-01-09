© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reaction To President Trump's Christmas Message - Ep.5.5 - The Smiths Of Liberty
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • January 09, 2021
What did you think of President Trump's 2020 Christmas Message? The 45th President is undoubtedly the most Pro-Gospel, Pro-Christian President in the modern era. Listen as we breakdown his speech--a speech which highlighted the Christ of Christmas.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.